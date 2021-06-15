Thinner Mints: Girl Scouts have millions of unsold cookies

The Girl Scouts have an unusual problem this year: 15 million boxes of unsold cookies. The 109-year-old organization says the coronavirus shut down in-person sales at cookie booths. The Girl Scouts usually make around $800 million each year selling 200 million boxes of cookies. It won’t say how many cookie boxes were sold this year. But 15 million boxes remain at local councils or at the two bakers authorized to make them. Those councils and bakers are trying to sell or donate boxes that are left.