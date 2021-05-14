Times Square shooting suspect says he wasn’t even there

STARKE, Fla. (AP) — The man suspected of shooting and wounding three people in New York’s Times Square, including a 4-year-old girl, says he didn’t know anything about it and was in New Jersey at the time. Farrakhan Muhammad spoke to WCJB-TV at a county jail in Florida, where he was in custody after being arrested. At a brief hearing Thursday, a judge gave Muhammad several days to consult with a lawyer on whether he’ll waive a full extradition hearing and agree to return to New York. It was unclear if Muhammad had a lawyer to speak for him.