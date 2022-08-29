Tiny oysters play big role in stabilizing eroding shorelines

LACEY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — As sea levels rise and buildings by coasts are increasingly endangered, communities around the world are turning to the small but mighty oyster to help stabilize shorelines. By establishing oyster colonies along badly eroded shorelines, governments and volunteer groups are creating natural speed bumps designed to blunt the force of waves and slow down erosion. Many such projects are underway in New Jersey, which has made shoreline stabilization using oysters and native plants an important part of its coastal resiliency plan. Similar work is underway in other states, as well as in Scotland and other places.