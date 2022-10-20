Tom River Sees a String of Burglaries Tuesday Morning

Tuesday morning saw a string of burglaries in Ocean County. The Toms River Police Department was dispatched to one home around 5:50 Tuesday morning after a call of three men, wearing hoodies and facemasks in a home. About an hour later another call came in with similar circumstances. This time, a woman woke up to see a man standing over her. The suspects then left the home.

Reports show the suspects entered through unlocked windows on the first floor. Anyone with information on these incidents are encouraged to reach out to the Toms River PD.

The scenes were processed by Toms River Police evidence technicians and the Ocean County Sheriff’s Department CSI Unit. They remain under investigation by Toms River Detective Joseph Mastronardy, with the assistance of the Sheriff’s Department. Anyone with information can email jmastronardy@trpolice.org.