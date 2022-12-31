Top 90 of 2022 (10-90.5)

10. Sharon Van Etten – We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong
11. Tedeschi Trucks Band – I Am The Moon: IV. Farewell
12. The Lumineers – BRIGHTSIDE
13. Elvis Costello and The Imposters – The Boy Named If
14. Jack White – Entering Heaven Alive
15. The Interrupters – In The Wild
16. Broken Bells – Into The Blue
17. Spoon – Lucifer On The Moon
18. Trombone Shorty – Lifted
19. Arctic Monkeys – The Car
20. The Beths – Expert in A Dying Field
21. Monophonics – Sage Motel
22. Tedeschi Trucks Band – I Am the Moon: II. Ascension
23. Beth Orton – Weather Alive
24. Tedeschi Trucks Band – I Am the Moon: I. Crescent
25. Wilco – Cruel Country
26. The Lone Bellow – Love Songs For Losers
27. Rhett Miller – The Misfit
28. Maggie Rogers – Surrender
29. Goose – Dripfield
30. Death Cab For Cutie – Asphalt Meadows
31. Dropkick Murphys – This Machine Still Kills Fascists
32. Caamp – Lavender Days
33. The Afghan Whigs – How Do You Burn?
34. Bruce Springsteen – Only The Strong Survive
35. The Smithereens – The Lost Album
36. Arcade Fire – WE
37. Silversun Pickups – Physical Thrills
38. Mt. Joy – Orange Blood
39. The 1975 – Being Funny In A Foreign Language
40. Marcus Mumford – (self-titled)
41. Florence and The Machine – Dance Fever
42. The Backseat Lovers – Waiting To Spill
43. Eddie Vedder – Earthling
44. alt-J – The Dream
45. Phoenix – Alpha Zulu
46. Band Of Horses – Things Are Great
47. Red Hot Chili Peppers – Return Of The Dream Canteen
48. Dawes – Misadventures Of Doomscroller
49. Son Little – Like Neptune
50. Fontaines D.C. – Skinty Fia
51. Kurt Vile – Watch My Moves
52. The Heavy Heavy – Life And Life Only
53. Jack Johnson – Meet The Moonlight
54. The Head And The Heart – Every Shade Of Blue
55. Seratones – Love And Algorhythms
56. The Front Bottoms – Theresa EP
57. Red Hot Chili Peppers – Unlimited Love
58. Pete Yorn – Hawaii
59. Momma – Household Name
60. Anthony D’Amato – At First There Was Nothing
61. St. Paul and The Broken Bones – The Alien Coast
62. Marcus King – Young Blood
63. The Smashing Pumpkins – Atum: A Rock Opera in Three Acts
64. Lucius – Second Nature
65. GA-20 – Crackdown
66. Alvvays – Blue Rev
67. Fantastic Negrito – White Jesus Black Problems
68. Wunderhorse – Cub
69. First Aid Kit – Palomino
70. Bartees Strange – Farm To Table
71. King Princess – Hold On Baby
72. Widowspeak – The Jacket
73. Craig Finn – A Legacy Of Rentals
74. PUP – THE UNRAVELING OF PUPTHEBAND
75. Tegan and Sara – Crybaby
76. Johnny Marr – Fever Dreams Pts. 1-4
77. Pixies – Doggerel
78. Big Thief – Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You
79. King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – Omnium Gatherum
80. Dehd – Blue Skies
81. Stick Figure – Wisdom
82. beabadoobee – Beatopia
83. Sarah Shook & The Disarmers – Nightroamer
84. Nikki Lane – Denim & Diamonds
85. Belle and Sebastian – A Bit Of Previous
86. Steve Lacy – Gemini Rights
87. Khruangbin and Leon Bridges – Texas Moon EP
88. Charley Crockett – The Man From Waco
89. Ben Harper – Bloodline Maintenance
90. Jocelyn And Chris – Favorite Ghosts
90.5. Built To Spill – When The Wind Forgets Your Name