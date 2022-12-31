Top 90 of 2022 (30-90.5)

30. Death Cab For Cutie – Asphalt Meadows

31. Dropkick Murphys – This Machine Still Kills Fascists

32. Caamp – Lavender Days

33. The Afghan Whigs – How Do You Burn?

34. Bruce Springsteen – Only The Strong Survive

35. The Smithereens – The Lost Album

36. Arcade Fire – WE

37. Silversun Pickups – Physical Thrills

38. Mt. Joy – Orange Blood

39. The 1975 – Being Funny In A Foreign Language

40. Marcus Mumford – (self-titled)

41. Florence and The Machine – Dance Fever

42. The Backseat Lovers – Waiting To Spill

43. Eddie Vedder – Earthling

44. alt-J – The Dream

45. Phoenix – Alpha Zulu

46. Band Of Horses – Things Are Great

47. Red Hot Chili Peppers – Return Of The Dream Canteen

48. Dawes – Misadventures Of Doomscroller

49. Son Little – Like Neptune

50. Fontaines D.C. – Skinty Fia

51. Kurt Vile – Watch My Moves

52. The Heavy Heavy – Life And Life Only

53. Jack Johnson – Meet The Moonlight

54. The Head And The Heart – Every Shade Of Blue

55. Seratones – Love And Algorhythms

56. The Front Bottoms – Theresa EP

57. Red Hot Chili Peppers – Unlimited Love

58. Pete Yorn – Hawaii

59. Momma – Household Name

60. Anthony D’Amato – At First There Was Nothing

61. St. Paul and The Broken Bones – The Alien Coast

62. Marcus King – Young Blood

63. The Smashing Pumpkins – Atum: A Rock Opera in Three Acts

64. Lucius – Second Nature

65. GA-20 – Crackdown

66. Alvvays – Blue Rev

67. Fantastic Negrito – White Jesus Black Problems

68. Wunderhorse – Cub

69. First Aid Kit – Palomino

70. Bartees Strange – Farm To Table

71. King Princess – Hold On Baby

72. Widowspeak – The Jacket

73. Craig Finn – A Legacy Of Rentals

74. PUP – THE UNRAVELING OF PUPTHEBAND

75. Tegan and Sara – Crybaby

76. Johnny Marr – Fever Dreams Pts. 1-4

77. Pixies – Doggerel

78. Big Thief – Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You

79. King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – Omnium Gatherum

80. Dehd – Blue Skies

81. Stick Figure – Wisdom

82. beabadoobee – Beatopia

83. Sarah Shook & The Disarmers – Nightroamer

84. Nikki Lane – Denim & Diamonds

85. Belle and Sebastian – A Bit Of Previous

86. Steve Lacy – Gemini Rights

87. Khruangbin and Leon Bridges – Texas Moon EP

88. Charley Crockett – The Man From Waco

89. Ben Harper – Bloodline Maintenance

90. Jocelyn And Chris – Favorite Ghosts

90.5. Built To Spill – When The Wind Forgets Your Name