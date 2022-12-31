Top 90 of 2022 (50-90.5)

50. Fontaines D.C. – Skinty Fia

51. Kurt Vile – Watch My Moves

52. The Heavy Heavy – Life And Life Only

53. Jack Johnson – Meet The Moonlight

54. The Head And The Heart – Every Shade Of Blue

55. Seratones – Love And Algorhythms

56. The Front Bottoms – Theresa EP

57. Red Hot Chili Peppers – Unlimited Love

58. Pete Yorn – Hawaii

59. Momma – Household Name

60. Anthony D’Amato – At First There Was Nothing

61. St. Paul and The Broken Bones – The Alien Coast

62. Marcus King – Young Blood

63. The Smashing Pumpkins – Atum: A Rock Opera in Three Acts

64. Lucius – Second Nature

65. GA-20 – Crackdown

66. Alvvays – Blue Rev

67. Fantastic Negrito – White Jesus Black Problems

68. Wunderhorse – Cub

69. First Aid Kit – Palomino

70. Bartees Strange – Farm To Table

71. King Princess – Hold On Baby

72. Widowspeak – The Jacket

73. Craig Finn – A Legacy Of Rentals

74. PUP – THE UNRAVELING OF PUPTHEBAND

75. Tegan and Sara – Crybaby

76. Johnny Marr – Fever Dreams Pts. 1-4

77. Pixies – Doggerel

78. Big Thief – Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You

79. King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – Omnium Gatherum

80. Dehd – Blue Skies

81. Stick Figure – Wisdom

82. beabadoobee – Beatopia

83. Sarah Shook & The Disarmers – Nightroamer

84. Nikki Lane – Denim & Diamonds

85. Belle and Sebastian – A Bit Of Previous

86. Steve Lacy – Gemini Rights

87. Khruangbin and Leon Bridges – Texas Moon EP

88. Charley Crockett – The Man From Waco

89. Ben Harper – Bloodline Maintenance

90. Jocelyn And Chris – Favorite Ghosts

90.5. Built To Spill – When The Wind Forgets Your Name