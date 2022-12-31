Top 90 of 2022 (70-90.5)

70. Bartees Strange – Farm To Table
71. King Princess – Hold On Baby
72. Widowspeak – The Jacket
73. Craig Finn – A Legacy Of Rentals
74. PUP – THE UNRAVELING OF PUPTHEBAND
75. Tegan and Sara – Crybaby
76. Johnny Marr – Fever Dreams Pts. 1-4
77. Pixies – Doggerel
78. Big Thief – Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You
79. King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – Omnium Gatherum
80. Dehd – Blue Skies
81. Stick Figure – Wisdom
82. beabadoobee – Beatopia
83. Sarah Shook & The Disarmers – Nightroamer
84. Nikki Lane – Denim & Diamonds
85. Belle and Sebastian – A Bit Of Previous
86. Steve Lacy – Gemini Rights
87. Khruangbin and Leon Bridges – Texas Moon EP
88. Charley Crockett – The Man From Waco
89. Ben Harper – Bloodline Maintenance
90. Jocelyn And Chris – Favorite Ghosts
90.5. Built To Spill – When The Wind Forgets Your Name