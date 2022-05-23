Tornado touches down briefly in NJ; no injuries reported

HAZLET, N.J. (AP) — Weather authorities say a tornado touched down briefly last week in New Jersey and crossed the Garden State Parkway while moving from one residential area to another, but no injuries were reported. The National Weather Service office in Mount Holly says the EF-0 tornado packing peak winds estimated at 85 mph touched down in Strathmore in Monmouth County shortly after 5 p.m. Friday. Officials said the tornado traveled for almost a mile to Hazlet Township, ripping off large tree limbs and snapping some tree trunks as well as damaging utility poles and tower lines.