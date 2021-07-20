Tornado Touches Down in Burlington County

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — The National Weather Service has confirmed a small tornado touched down in New Jersey over the weekend leaving behind a trail of damaged trees. Forecasters say a line of thunderstorms produced the EF-1 twister about a mile from the Burlington County Fairgrounds on Saturday night. It is estimated the tornado was packing winds of 80 to 90 mph. Forecasters say the tornado followed a narrow path of nearly 8 miles, damaging trees north of Columbus-Jobstown Road, snapping tree limbs on Island Road, uprooting a tree on Juliustown-Georgetown Road and causing scattered tree damage before the twister dissipated near the Ocean County border. No injuries were reported.