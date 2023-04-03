Tornadoes Touch Down in New Jersey

According to NJ.com, The National Weather Service yesterday confirmed that 4 tornadoes touched down in the state during storms Saturday night.

After looking into reports, meteorologists confirmed that the twisters touched down in Cinnaminson, Howell, Jackson and near Sea Girt during a stretch of turbulent thunderstorms. As of yesterday afternoon, no injuries from the storms were reported. A full study done by the National Weather Service was expected to have been completed last night. You can find more information HERE