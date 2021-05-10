Trooper fires into pickup truck during chase in 2 states

STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a Pennsylvania state trooper fired into a pickup truck that repeatedly struck a police vehicle during a chase through New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Authorities said New Jersey state police pursued the truck for 10 miles until it crossed into Pennsylvania, where it allegedly rammed and struck a Pennsylvania state police vehicle. Authorities said a trooper fired into the truck but didn’t say whether the driver was hit. The truck was eventually stopped and the driver charged with aggravated assault and DUI. He was taken to a hospital but his condition wasn’t immediately known; court records don’t list a defense attorney for him.