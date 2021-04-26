Truck hauling watermelons crashes on NJ Turnpike, 2 dead

ROBBINSVILLE, N.J. (AP) — State police are investigating after a tractor-trailer hauling watermelons crashed on the New Jersey Turnpike, killing two people and spreading its cargo over the toll road.The accident occured Thursday night near Exit 7A in Robbinsville. State police say the truck ran off the highway and slammed into a concrete bridge support barrier before coming to a rest under an overpass. State police say the male truck driver was ejected and killed. A male passenger also died. Their names have not been released. Watermelons were scattered around the crash scene. The right lane of the northbound inner roadway was closed for approximatey six hours.