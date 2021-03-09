Two NJ Lottery Winners To Split $586,024

Friday was a lucky day for two New Jersey Lottery ticket holders. One ticket was purchased in Bergen County at a 7-Eleven in Ridgefeild Park. The second was at Wawa on Corlies Avenue in Neptune. The two winners will evenly split the $586,024 Jersey Cash 5 Jackpot.

The winning numbers were: 02, 19, 35, 39, and 43 and the XTRA number was: 04. The tickets were sold at the following locations:

Bergen County: 7-Eleven #29984, 231 Main St., Ridgefield Park; and,

Monmouth County: Wawa #8329, 1344 Corlies Ave., Neptune.