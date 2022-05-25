UN chief Guterres urges graduates to shun ‘climate wreckers’

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The head of the United Nations is imploring graduating college students to reject jobs at companies that fund the fossil fuel industry he described as “killing our planet.” U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres made his remarks Tuesday to graduating seniors at Seton Hall University in New Jersey. Guterres told the senior class at Newark’s Prudential Center that they are entering a world “brimming with peril” from conflict and strife and the effects of climate change, but that they can reverse the errors of previous generations by not working for financial institutions that “liquidate our future.”