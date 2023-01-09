UNI And The Urchins – Popstar Supernova

On January 13th, UNI and The Urchins will release their debut album, Simulator, on Chimera Music. Formerly known as Uni, UNI and The Urchins are the post-apocalyptic rock & roll cult led by vocalist and NYC nightlife fixture Jack James Busa and ex-GOASTT bassist Charlotte Kemp Muhl. Combining acrobatic post-punk with glittery glam rock, V Magazine once described the band’s sound as “in their own league and therefore genre.” Simulator was written (and mixed/mastered/engineered by Kemp) mostly in isolation in the woods of Upstate NY, but takes listeners on a cosmic journey through a “lobotomized disco” world of silicone sex doll factories, crucifix manufacturers and iPhone graveyards, in a Camus-esque dive into the ways technology has permanently changed our lives and, quite literally, us.

