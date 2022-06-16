Union to vote on authorizing Atlantic City casino strike

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Atlantic City casino workers are voicing strong support for a potential strike against the gambling houses as union members vote on whether to authorize a walkout if new contracts are not reached soon. Members of Local 54 of the Unite Here union were voting Wednesday on whether to empower their leadership to call a strike. Voting ended at 7 p.m. and union officials said they expected it to take about an hour to count the ballots. A “yes” vote will not result in an immediate strike. It simply gives the union’s negotiating committee, comprised of workers from all nine casinos, the power to call a strike if and when they see fit.