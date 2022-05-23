Union warns of ‘labor disputes’ if casino contracts expire

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — For people and groups planning to stay in Atlantic City, the resort’s main union for casino workers is warning that “labor disputes” could occur if the casinos don’t agree to new contracts by a May 31 deadline. Local 54 of the Unite Here union set up a website listing other hotels that have union contracts in place that travelers might want to consider using if picketing or a strike occur. The move comes at the start of what will be a crucial season for Atlantic City’s casinos in the third year of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.