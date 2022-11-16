US offshore wind energy industry faces blowback from locals

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (AP) — The offshore wind power energy has ambitious plans for generating electricity for millions of American homes. But it faces opposition from local residents in many places that could significantly slow down a national goal to power 10 million homes with wind energy by 2030. One example is playing out in Ocean City, New Jersey, where a fight over a single power cable has been going on for nearly three years. Other court and regulatory fights are happening in Massachusetts, New York and elsewhere. The industry says it realizes cable landings are a main source of friction with local residents, and should be plotted to minimize onshore impacts.