US seeks 15-21 months in prison for ex-Atlantic City mayor

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Federal prosecutors are seeking a 15-21-month prison term for the former mayor of Atlantic City who pleaded guilty to stealing money from a youth basketball program he founded. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports prosecutors have filed documents seeking prison time for Frank Gilliam, who was supposed to have been sentenced over a year ago but has remained free after numerous postponements. Gilliam pleaded guilty in Oct. 2019 to wire fraud and resigned as mayor. He acknowledged stealing $87,000 from the program, using some of the money for personal items. His lawyers have argued against prison time, saying he experiences “extreme remorse.”