US to begin screening travelers coming from Uganda for Ebola

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration says the United States will begin screening travelers coming from Uganda for Ebola as an additional precaution aimed at trying to prevent an outbreak in the African country from spreading. Travelers who’ve been in Uganda at any point during the past 21 days will be redirected to one of five American airports for Ebola screening. Those airports are JFK International Airport in New York, Washington-Dulles International Airport, Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey, Chicago-O’Hare International Airport and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. An official says that with “no suspected, probable, or confirmed cases” of Ebola have been reported beyond Uganda, the risk in the U.S. is seen as low now.