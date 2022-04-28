US: Ukraine war ‘screams’ need to reject Russian energy

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Hours after Russia cut off natural gas to Poland and Bulgaria, the energy secretaries from the U.S. and the European Commission called for a rapid acceleration of wind power to help countries stop using Russian energy. U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said at a wind energy conference Wednesday in Atlantic City that the Ukraine war “screams” out the need for countries to stop using Russian fuel. And European Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson said offshore wind is a part of the continent’s move to wean itself off Russian energy imports. The U.S. has a goal of generating enough wind energy to power 10 million homes by 2030.