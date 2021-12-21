‘Use common sense.’ Murphy urges caution amid COVID spike

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases not seen since the start of the year. Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said Monday during a news conference alongside Gov. Phil Murphy that the surge is most likely due to the delta and omicron variants. The omicron variant, though, accounts for a small percentage of overall cases so far in the state, she added. In one hospital chain, about 13% of positive tests were omicron, Persichilli said, which is in line with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expectations. There were just over 6,500 positive tests reported on Monday, nearly matching the level in January when cases spiked to their highest point in the outbreak.