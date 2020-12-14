Utility terrain vehicle plunges into NJ lake, killing 1 man

WHITING, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a utility terrain vehicle carrying several people plunged into a New Jersey lake over the weekend, killing one man. Ocean County prosecutors and Manchester Township police said officers were called at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday to the Heritage Minerals Mine on Route 70 in Whiting. Township police and members of several volunteer fire companies located the vehicle overturned and submerged in 25 feet of water. Sixty-two-year-old James Grover, who was attached to the utility terrain vehicle by his safety harness, was pronounced dead, a suspected drowning. County prosecutors, the sheriff’s office and township police are investigating.