Vaccinations at veterans’ care homes begin in New Jersey

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey has begun vaccinations for the coronavirus at veterans’ care homes, and a state agency has approved the use of the Atlantic City Convention Center as a vaccination site. Residents and staff of the Paramus Veterans Memorial Home began receiving vaccinations on Monday, and vaccinations are due to begin over the next week at the Menlo Park and Vineland Veterans Memorial Homes. In Atlantic City, the convention center will begin operating as a mass vaccination site in mid-January, after serving as a field medical station earlier this year during the pandemic.