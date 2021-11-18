Veteran cop admits manufacturing methamphetamine at home

FREEHOLD, N.J. (AP) — A former New Jersey police officer has admitted operating a methamphetamine lab at his home. Christopher Walls pleaded guilty on Tuesday to manufacturing a controlled dangerous substance and to causing a risk of widespread injury. Under terms of a plea agreement with the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, the 50-year-old faces up to 10 years in prison when he is sentenced in January. He also must forfeit his public office and his firearms. The 19-year veteran of the Long Branch Police Department was suspended without pay following his arrest in May.