VETERANS & MILITARY PERSONNEL RIDE FREE ON NY WATERWAY FERRIES THIS VETERANS DAY

NY Waterway will provide free ferry rides for all active-duty military personnel and military veterans on Veterans Day, Thursday, November 11, 2021. Veterans and service members just need to present a valid Veteran or Military ID. Free NY Waterway shuttles from the Midtown West 39th Street ferry terminal will take riders on routes throughout Midtown, including to the Veterans Day Parade.

NY Waterway provides ferries to the Midtown/West 39th Street Ferry Terminal, Brookfield Place/Battery Park, and to Pier 11/Wall Street from several New Jersey terminals including Weehawken, Hoboken, Jersey City, Edgewater, and Belford.

NY Waterway offers spacious terminals, fresh air cabins and open-air decks on its ferries. Masks are required in all indoor spaces and all facilities and boats are frequently sanitized.

See NY Waterway’s latest schedules and routes at nywaterway.com/welcomeback.

Get updates at 1-800-53-FERRY (7-11am Monday thru Friday), nywaterway.com, facebook.com/nywaterway? or twitter.com/ridetheferry.