Virus concerns again force cancellation of NJ marathon

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Concerns about COVID-19 have prompted the cancellation of one of New Jersey’s premier road races for the second year in a row. The New Jersey Marathon and Half Marathon were scheduled to be held in and around Long Branch on Oct. 16 and 17. In a statement on the event’s website, organizers said the city has decided not to hold large events this fall. The races annually attract thousands of runners to the New Jersey shore. State officials announced Monday that positive coronavirus cases have risen about 29% in the last week.