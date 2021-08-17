Virus restrictions didn’t produce unfair trial, court rules

A Bergen County man wasn’t denied a fair trial because of jury selection changes brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s the unanimous opinion of New Jersey’s Supreme Court. Wildemar Dangcil’s trial last fall was the first jury trial in the state to use the hybrid jury selection process. Dangcil was convicted of attempted assault, attempted arson and other charges. He claimed the mostly virtual process failed to ensure a jury representing a cross section of the community and denied his right to be present during the excusal and disqualification of jurors. The Supreme Court disagreed in Monday’s ruling, but ordered courts to collect demographic information from jurors going forward.