Vote by Mail Ballots for the 2022 General Election are now Available

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Clerk Christine Giordano Hanlon is reminding residents that voting by mail is an available option for all registered voters in Monmouth County and that mail-in ballots for the Nov. 8 General Election are now available.

“Voting by mail, or what some voters call voting at home, provides a convenient, private, and secure way to vote early,” said Clerk Hanlon. “Any registered voter can vote by mail for any reason and voters can be assured that all properly cast mail in ballots will be counted and included in the election totals.”

To vote by mail, voters must first complete a Vote by Mail Ballot Application. The application can be obtained from the County Clerk’s Elections webpage at MonmouthCountyVotes.com, on the County Clerk’s Monmouth County Votes Mobile App, or by visiting the County Clerk’s Elections Office or Municipal Clerk of their hometown.

Applications to Vote by Mail that are sent by U.S. Mail must be received by the County Clerk’s Office seven days before the election. Voters may also apply in-person at the County Clerk’s Elections Office located at 300 Halls Mill Road in Freehold up until 3 p.m. the day before. When applying in person, voters can obtain and cast their mail-in ballots early. Voters may submit their ballot to the County Board of Elections for counting either by mail, in-person at the Board of Elections Office at 300 Halls Mill Road or via one of the County’s ballot drop box locations. Drop Box Locations can also be found at MonmouthCountyVotes.com.

Simple instructions for completing and returning Vote by Mail ballots are included in the ballot package.

Voting by mail is one of three available options for voting in the 2022 General Election. The other two options are in person early voting at one of the County’s 10 designated polling locations from Oct. 29 through Nov. 6, and the traditional option of voting in person on Nov. 8 Election Day at your assigned polling location.

Voters with additional questions regarding Voting by Mail should call the County Clerk’s Election Division at 732-431-7790 or email ClerkofElections@co.monmouth.nj.us.

For more information regarding the upcoming election and its three voting options, please visit our Elections Website at MonmouthCountyVotes.com or download our free Monmouth County Votes mobile app.