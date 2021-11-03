Votes for NJ senate races, ballot questions being counted

All 120 seats in New Jersey’s Legislature were on the ballot in this year’s election, and with them Democratic control of the Assembly and Senate. New Jersey’s Legislature consists of 40 districts, which each send one senator and two Assembly members to Trenton. Voters also will decide on a ballot questions that will determine whether betting on college sports teams will be allowed in the state. They approved another ballot question to allow organizations that are permitted to hold raffles to keep the money to support themselves.