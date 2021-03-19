Wall School district pays $325K in Trump yearbook censorship

WALL TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey school district is paying $325,000 to a former New Jersey teacher who claimed she was forced to edit a Donald Trump T-shirt worn by a student in a yearbook photo. NJ Advance Media reports the Wall Township school board approved the settlement agreement with Susan Parsons on Tuesday. The district made no admission of wrongdoing or liability. Parsons was the high school’s yearbook adviser when she claimed a secretary acting on behalf of the principal ordered her in 2017 to remove “Trump Make America Great Again” and make it appear as if the student was wearing a plain navy blue T-shirt. Parsons said she received death threats. The school district reissued the yearbook with the original unaltered photo.