Wildwood settles lawsuit alleging excessive force by police

WILDWOOD, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey city has settled a federal lawsuit filed by a woman whose arrest was captured on video in 2018. NJ Advance Media reported Monday that court documents show Wildwood agreed to a $325,000 settlement with Emily Weinman. She had alleged that the two seasonal police officers “brutally and senselessly assaulted” her during the arrest over an unopened alcoholic beverage. The lawsuit alleges that the officers exaggerated how much Weinman was resisting in order to justify the use of force. In the video, Weinman can be heard screaming, “They’re choking me! I cannot breathe.”