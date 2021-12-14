Will Atlantic City casinos really close without tax breaks?

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — The push to enact tax breaks for Atlantic City’s casinos and avoid a threatened closure of as many as four of them got a key supporter as the head of the main casino workers’ union endorsed a bill being considered by state lawmakers. Bob McDevitt, the influential president of Local 54 of the Unite Here union, said Monday the bill is necessary to prevent thousands of casino workers from losing their jobs. Last week, outgoing state Senate President Steve Sweeney said casinos have told him that four of the nine gambling houses are in danger of going out of business if the tax relief bill does not pass.