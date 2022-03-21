Will NJ wave hello to a new source of energy from the ocean?

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Some New Jersey lawmakers want to harness the power of the ocean’s waves to create a new source of clean electricity, and several companies say they’re eager to build projects there. A state lawmaker plans to introduce legislation that would add wave energy to New Jersey’s energy master plan. The practical effect of doing so would be to open up funding sources for wave energy projects. The state also could offer financial incentives to private companies who build so-called wave farms off the state’s shoreline. They capture the kinetic energy of waves — energy created by motion — as they affect a solid object such as a buoy.