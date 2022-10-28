Will post-Sandy repairs be enough for the next big storm?

HOBOKEN, N.J. (AP) — After Superstorm Sandy struck the northeast U.S. in 2012, an unprecedented effort began to fortify the densely populated coastline against the next big storm. Then, last year, remnants of Hurricane Ida blew Ian, and flash floods killed at least 58 people. The two deadly storms, nearly a decade apart, left public officials and residents alike contemplating what more needs to be done. Today, 10 years after Sandy and with billions of dollars already spent, the most ambitious and comprehensive protections are years away from completion, with some still in early stages or even unfunded. Experts say Ida showed the area was not ready for another storm _ and they worry about what will happen when the next one hits.