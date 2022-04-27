Wind Energy Company Hires Companies To Connect To Electric Grid

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (AP) — The developers of a wind energy farm off the southern New Jersey coast have hired two companies to connect the project to the electrical grid on land. Ocean Wind 1 has signed contracts with companies that will build electrical substations on land and run power lines from the offshore wind farm to the onshore connection points. Ocean Wind 1, a joint venture between Orsted, the Danish wind power company and Newark-based PSEG, hired JINGOLI Power and Burns & McDonnell Engineering. The moves come as New Jersey is working aggressively to become the East Coast hub of the fast-growing offshore wind energy industry.