Winter storm could affect vaccine deliveries, official warns

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Winter storms hitting the country and one expected to dump snow and sleet on New Jersey could delay COVID-19 vaccine shipments. That’s according to Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli. She spoke Wednesday during a news conference in Trenton, saying vaccination sites across the state are using vaccine inventory they already have to make sure appointments are kept. She said all sites must plan to reschedule vaccinations if they don’t have enough of the vaccine, as well as come up with a contingency plan.