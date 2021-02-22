Winter storm woes send gas prices up in NJ, around nation

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices shot up in New Jersey and around the nation amid tightening gas supplies due to the winter storm’s impact on Gulf Coast refineries. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $2.73, up eight cents from a week ago. Drivers were paying an average of $2.47 a gallon a year ago at this time. The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $2.60, up 10 cents from last week. Drivers were paying an average of $2.45 a gallon a year ago at this time.