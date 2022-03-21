Woman charged with 2016 NJ murder pleads to lesser count

FREEHOLD, N.J. (AP) — A woman on trial in the stabbing death of a man in New Jersey more than five years ago has pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in an agreement with prosecutors calling for a three-year prison term. Twenty-nine-year-old Monique Moore could have faced 30 years to life in prison had she been convicted of murder in the November 2016 death of 29-year-old Joseph Wilson Jr. in Freehold. Her attorney had argued that she was beaten and acted in self-defense. The Asbury Park Press reports that after the plea, prosecutors called Wilson’s death “a tragic consequence of domestic violence.”