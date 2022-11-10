Woman convicted in 911 hoax pleads guilty in new fraud case

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A former Pennsylvania woman who made national headlines more than a decade ago by falsely claiming she had been kidnapped when she had actually gone to Walt Disney World has pleaded guilty to having stolen nearly $150,000 from an employer. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that 51-year-old Bonnie Sweeten of Delanco, New Jersey, pleaded guilty Tuesday to federal wire fraud counts. The former Feasterville resident said she’d received treatment for oxycontin addiction in 2018 and had been “clean ever since.” Her attorney said her last crime was five years ago and she “has been a productive and law-abiding citizen” ever since.