Woman gets 95 years in shooting, murder of girlfriend

FREEHOLD, N.J. (AP) — A judge has imposed a 95-year prison sentence on a woman accused of arranging to have her girlfriend shot and later strangling her and burying her in the backyard of a New Jersey home. Monmouth County Superior Court Judge David Bauman sentenced 38-year-old Jennifer Sweeney on Friday. Authorities said 41-year-old Tyrita Julius was wounded in a shooting in November 2015. She was reported missing a few months later and was found buried in a Long Branch yard in August 2016. Sweeney was convicted in September of murder, attempted murder and other counts. Her attorney says she “loved the victim very much and maintains her innocence.”