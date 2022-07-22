Woman in $400K GoFundMe scam gets 1 year in federal case

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — A woman who admitted her role in a scam that raised $400,000 using a fake story about a homeless man has been sentenced in federal court. A New Jersey judge sentenced Katelyn McClure Thursday to a prison term of one year and one day. McClure and her then-boyfriend Mark D’Amico fabricated the story that homeless veteran Johnny Bobbitt, Jr., rescued her from the side of a Philadelphia highway in 2017. They publicized their story and more than 14,000 people donated, thinking the money was for Bobbitt. Prosecutors say the pair instead spent the money on luxury items and travel. McClure also pleaded guilty to state charges in 2019 and faces sentencing next month.