Woman’s conviction for ’91 killing of son gets rehearing

Attorneys are arguing again in court over a Florida woman’s 2016 conviction for killing her 5-year-old son. Her lawyers say the conviction was flawed because prosecutors didn’t present enough evidence to prove the case. Michelle Lodzinski was the central figure in one of New Jersey’s most enduring cold cases, after the disappearance of Timothy Wiltsey in the spring of 1991. Her shifting accounts of what happened on the last day the boy was seen made her a prime suspect. The New Jersey Supreme Court ordered a rehearing this month after admitting it made a procedural mistake when it rejected her appeal.