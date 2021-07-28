Women killed as gunfire erupts at vigil for shooting victim

ROSELLE PARK, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey town has dropped sanctions against a woman who got into hot water for displaying profane signs attacking President Joe Biden. A municipal court judge in Roselle Park had ordered Patricia Dilascio to remove the signs or face a $250-a-day fine, citing an ordinance banning the display of obscene material. Dilascio appealed and on Tuesday, a Superior Court judge vacated the sanctions. Several of the signs use expletives in referring to Biden. The American Civil Liberties Union of New Jersey represented Dilascio. The town says it stands by the issuing of the summons but will review its ordinances that govern signage.