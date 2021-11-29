Wrong-way crash leaves 2 children dead, 3 people injured

NORTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — A Thanksgiving Day crash involving a police cruiser and a vehicle traveling the wrong way on a central New Jersey highway left two children dead and three people injured. The state Attorney General’s Office says the accident occurred around 11:35 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Routes 1 and 130 in North Brunswick. The car carrying the children was traveling on the wrong side of the road when it crashed into a marked Old Bridge police cruiser. the attorney general’s office says. The children were pronounced dead a short time later, while two officers and a civilian in the police vehicle were injured.