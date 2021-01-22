YMCA of Greater Monmouth County & VNA of Central Jersey Community Health Centers Open Vaccination Site at Red Bank Y

The YMCA of Greater Monmouth County and the VNA of Central Jersey Community Health Centers (VNACJ CHCs) have teamed up to provide COVID-19 vaccines to eligible residents in Monmouth County.

VNACJ CHC is now offering the COVID-19 Moderna vaccine at the Red Bank Family YMCA, in addition to testing for the coronavirus. It is the first satellite vaccination site in New Jersey.

“The Red Bank Y has served as a safe testing location since May, and now we are one of several locations in the county where people in the community can come to get their COVID-19 vaccine,” said YMCA of Greater Monmouth County President & CEO Laurie Goganzer. “This is part of what we do, it is the embodiment of our longstanding commitment to the community, especially during the pandemic.”

Last week, Governor Phil Murphy announced an expansion of the COVID-19 vaccination criteria to include adults 65+ and those ages 16-64 with chronic medical conditions, such as cancer, Type 2 diabetes, and other conditions defined by the Centers for Disease Control.

Christopher Rinn, CEO of VNACJ CHCs said the collaboration with the YMCA makes sense at a time when the goal is to get as many people vaccinated as soon as

possible. “We are honored to partner with the YMCA to expand our vaccine capacity. They have been incredible partners and gracious hosts as we work together to serve our Monmouth County residents,” he said.

Vaccines are offered at the Red Bank Family YMCA by appointment, Monday through Friday. Those who are eligible must register in advance at the VNA CHC website www.vnachc.org.

More than 600 people have already been vaccinated at the Y since the program started in early January. Rinn said VNACJ CHC plans to increase the number of appointments and add more staff to meet the high demand.

Typically, the vaccine process takes about 30 minutes. Guests check in at the registration desk set up near the gymnasium where their information is verified. They then receive the vaccine in a large vaccination area and remain in observation for about 15 minutes.

The governor has said that those receiving the vaccine do not need to bring proof of illness, but they must register and meet the criteria.

The vaccine is free for those who fit the criteria. The VNACJ CHC registration site does ask for insurance information in case they have to bill the patient. Those without insurance can still receive the vaccine.

“I am very happy to see another vaccination location site open in Monmouth County,” said Senator Vin Gopal (D-Monmouth). “The Red Bank Family Y has always worked to help our community to the best of their abilities, and I am very

thankful they were kind enough to offer their space and work with the VNA to provide services to the residents of Monmouth County.”

The Y has offered a myriad of services to the community since the start of the pandemic in 2020 – from emergency child care to essential workers, academic support for remote learners and mental health services for children and adults, to blood drives,

food collection and distribution.

Red Bank Mayor Pasquale Menna said, “We are so thankful that the Y and VNA are here in our community and that they continue to work together to support residents in Red Bank and across Monmouth County.”

The Red Bank Family YMCA is located at 166 Maple Ave. For more information about COVID-19 vaccinations or testing, visit the VNACJ Website at www.vnachc.org.