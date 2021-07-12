Yoke Lore – Seeds

With a rousing style of indie pop that plays to the back rows of the festival crowd, Yoke Lore is the solo project of Adrian Galvin, formerly of Walk the Moon and his previous solo project, Yellerkin. Raised in Katonah NY by a director and an actor/sculptor, Galvin was encouraged to explore the visual and performing arts in his youth, eventually focusing on both playing drums and dance. He was a contributing songwriter to Walk the Moon while in college, and went solo with Yellerkin in 2013. He released his first EP as Yoke Lore in 2016, and soon after performed at SXSW and toured internationally. Galvin is also a dancer and founded a dance group called Boomerang in 2016.

