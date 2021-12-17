Your Radio Daddy’s Baker’s Dozen of 2021
- David Crosby – For Free
- ABBA – Voyage
- Van Morrison – Latest Record Project Vol. I
- Leon Bridges Gold – Diggers Sound
- Manchester Orchestra – Million Masks of God
- Lindsey Buckingham – Lindsey Buckingham
- Neil Young & Crazy Horse – Barn
- Damon Albarn – The Nearer the Mountain, More Pure the Stream Flows
- Robert Plant & Alison Krauss – Raise the Roof
- Los Lobos – Native Sons
- The War on Drugs – I Don’t Live Here Anymore
- Marissa Nadler – The Path of the Clouds
- Lana Del Rey – Chemtrails Over the Country Club
Top Reissues/Historical Albums
John Coltrane A Love Supreme Live in Seattle
Joni Mitchell Archives Vols. 1 & 2
Elvis Costello & the Attractions/Various Artists Spanish Model
The Beach Boys Feel Flows: The Surf’s Up and Sunflower Sessions 1969-1971
Crosby Stills Nash & Young Déjà Vu 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition
Neil Young Carnegie Hall 1970