Your Radio Daddy’s Baker’s Dozen of 2021

  1. David Crosby – For Free
  2. ABBA – Voyage
  3. Van Morrison – Latest Record Project Vol. I
  4. Leon Bridges Gold – Diggers Sound
  5. Manchester Orchestra – Million Masks of God
  6. Lindsey Buckingham – Lindsey Buckingham
  7. Neil Young & Crazy Horse – Barn
  8. Damon Albarn – The Nearer the Mountain, More Pure the Stream Flows
  9. Robert Plant & Alison Krauss – Raise the Roof
  10. Los Lobos – Native Sons
  11. The War on Drugs – I Don’t Live Here Anymore
  12. Marissa Nadler – The Path of the Clouds
  13. Lana Del Rey – Chemtrails Over the Country Club

Top Reissues/Historical Albums
John Coltrane A Love Supreme Live in Seattle
Joni Mitchell Archives Vols. 1 & 2
Elvis Costello & the Attractions/Various Artists Spanish Model
The Beach Boys Feel Flows: The Surf’s Up and Sunflower Sessions 1969-1971
Crosby Stills Nash & Young Déjà Vu 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition
Neil Young Carnegie Hall 1970